Fort Campbell Training Area closed for military training

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Fort Campbell Training Area will be closed and off-limits to traffic and recreational use from 7 p.m. Nov. 28 - 5 a.m. December 14 for military training.
According to the public affair’s office, the closure is needed to ensure public safety. The access gates to the training area at U.S. Highway 79 and Palmyra Road in Tennessee and Lafayette Road near Patton Road in Kentucky, will be closed and locked during the training.
All roads west of 101st Airborne Division Road will be barricaded by law enforcement to prevent vehicles from entering the training area.
Personnel needing to access the training area, for official business, can enter the training area from 101st Airborne Division Road at Jordan Springs Road or by using cantonment area gates during normal operating hours.
Roads are subject to unannounced closure and obstacle placement in support of training.
Unauthorized personnel in the training area during the closure are subject to trespassing or entry into an off-limits area per federal or state laws, or the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.
