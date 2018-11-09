16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation issued in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A proclamation in Cape Girardeau has been made against gender violence.
On Nov. 7 Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox issued a proclamation at the Cape Girardeau City Council Meeting on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence.
The proclamation asks for all citizens and civic organizations to work to end gender violence and eliminate the consequences of this type of violence in the community according to the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government.
The days begin Nov. 25 and go through Dec. 10 in the city.
Members of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau organization accepted the proclamation at the council meeting.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.