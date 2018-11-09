Cyber tip leads to man facing 100 counts of possessing child porn

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is facing 100 counts of allegedly possessing child pornography according to the attorney general’s office.
Joseph Steve Gable, 62, was arrested by the Cyber Crimes Unit on November 9. A search of the home uncovered hundreds of images of child porn on his hard drive and computer, according to the attorney general.
Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office received the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Gable was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center where was being held without bail.
“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families, and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by stopping predators who target and exploit our children,” Beshear said. “We were able to make an arrest in this case because someone reported the behavior to the national hotline. In order to protect our neighborhoods we need everyone to report suspicious activity to our cyber office or to other law enforcement agencies.”
Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline is 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.
