Cost of campsites with electricity in Missouri to increase

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Camping has changed over the years from tents to small campers to RV’s and beyond.
For modern campers who want to sleep under the stars with a little electricity, the cost is about to increase.
Missouri State Parks workers made the announcement on Nov. 9. In response to campers requesting more electric sites and sites with higher amperage, Missouri State Parks is raising its rates.
This is the first rate increase since 2013 according to park officials.
Those arriving in May of 2019 will see a $2 per night increase for all on-season campsites with electricity.
Basic campsite rates will stay at $13 per night and off-season rates will stay the same.
Park officials said on-season is from April through October but can vary depending on the park.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
