Cloudy and Cold Today

Rain may linger in our eastern counties this morning with some light rain and possibly a few snowflakes in our northwestern counties. This should be out of the Heartland near sunrise. Clouds will stick around through the day with some peaks of sun, but it will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s with gusty winds out of the NNE as high as 20mph today. There is a chance of flurries behind a front later this evening, however, no accumulation of snow is expected.