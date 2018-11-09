Cloudy and Cold Today

Good Friday Morning
Rain may linger in our eastern counties this morning with some light rain and possibly a few snowflakes in our northwestern counties. This should be out of the Heartland near sunrise. Clouds will stick around through the day with some peaks of sun, but it will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s with gusty winds out of the NNE as high as 20mph today. There is a chance of flurries behind a front later this evening, however, no accumulation of snow is expected.
The weekend is looking dry, but the first shot of cold air moves in tonight and will take over Saturday leaving low temps in the 20s. We are watching another system that may impact areas in the Heartland early next week, but this is the next period when very cold air will move in leaving highs in the 30s and low in the 20s.
-Lisa
