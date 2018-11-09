Carbondale, IL political group rallies for change

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Indivisible Carbondale, a group that focuses on the Carbondale area and works to facilitate joint action with other groups to fight the Republican agenda gathered people from around the Carbondale area to participate in a nationwide rally. It’s being called Nobody Is Above the Law.
The rally is meant to show support for Special Council Robert Mueller’s investigation. With the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, many people at these rallies are concerned that the new acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker will take control of the investigation.
There are nearly 900 similar rallies expected to be held around the U.S.
The rallies are to make sure that Matt Whitaker does not have oversight of the Russia investigation, and must allow the investigation to continue. Elizabeth Malone the Founder of Indivisible Carbondale spoke about what their biggest concern with the new acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is.
“What we have problems with Whitaker is about, is he has spoken to the fact that he does not believe that the financial aspects of the trumps businesses and his dealings are part of the scope of Muellers investigation,” Malone said. “That is specifically counter to what we’ve actually seen so far in the Mueller investigation."
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.