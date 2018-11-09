Cape Girardeau students learn about WWI on Explorer Bus

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - This Veterans Day is extra special because it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Students at Cape Central High School got to learn about just that in a unique way thanks to the Southeast Missouri State University Explorer Bus.
It’s a mobile learning center that rotates exhibits and travels to schools in the area, and right now, it’s teaching about World War I.
“On this RV we have representation of, from France, Germany, England and United States artifacts, said Gary Tyler, EMO Outreach Specialist “We cover an overview of the war itself, the home front, the war front and five ways that we can give honor to those who have served."
You can see the explorer bus this Sunday on Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri, during the open house.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.