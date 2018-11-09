Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office offering drug disposal bags

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - If you do not want to travel to drop box locations to dispose of your unwanted medications, there is a new option in Cape Girardeau County.
The new option is a bag which holds medications that can be thrown out with your trash.
According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Deterra drug deactivation bags allow you to place up to 45 pills, 6oz of liquid, or 6 patches with tap water into the bag.
Once the water is added the deactivation of the medicines begins and neutralizes in the bag.
The deactivation bags then can be thrown into your normal trash.
The Facebook post says the bags are environmentally friendly.
The bags can be picked up a the Sheriff’s Office for free and deputies will also have several in their patrol vehicles to give to the public. Just ask a deputy on patrol for them.
The Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Southeast Prevention Resource Center to distribute the drug disposal bags.
Even with the offer of the drug disposal bags, you can still drop off unwanted medications in a disposal box in the front lobby at the Sheriff’s Office. The service is offered 24 hours a day.
Here is a list of other locations for medication drop boxes:
- Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office
- Cape Girardeau Police Department
- Jackson Police Department
- SEMO University Department of Public Safety
- Fredericktown Police Department
- Perry County Sheriff’s Office
- Perryville Police Department
- Scott County Sheriff’s Office
- Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office
