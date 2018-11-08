Your Thursday Forecast

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a good bit of clouds streaming across the area but so far, no precipitation has fallen. We expect a few showers to develop during the evening and overnight hours. There may even be a few snowflakes mix in across our northwestern counties, but no travel impact looks to occur in our area. Temperatures this afternoon ranged from near 40 in our northwestern counties to the lower 50s in our southeastern counties. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 30s northwest to upper 30s southeast.