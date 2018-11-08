What you need to know Nov. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Nov. 8.
There could be some light drizzle in the clouds that are moving into the Heartland, this morning.
Lisa Michaels says the day will be cooler and cloudier than yesterday. Highs will only get into the lower 50s for the warmest locations.
Tonight, light rain will move in after sunset. Most of that rain will move out of the area by Friday’s Breakfast show, but some showers could linger in our Eastern counties.
There could be some rain/snow mix in our northwest counties.
Friday and Saturday will be cold. Low temperatures could dip into the 20s. However, it will be dry.
Deputies say there are multiple people injured, including a deputy sheriff, after a gunman opened fire at a California bar.
A heartland mother says the legalization of medical marijuana gives hope to children with cancer.
A special board meeting will be held yo discuss the process of filling the Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor position.
The mother of a man who died in protective custody at the Mississippi County Detention Center in May 2017 has filed a federal civil suit.
A little boy got a special surprise from his military dad at school in Mississippi.
A Florida surgeon removed a woman’s healthy kidney while she was undergoing back surgery.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.