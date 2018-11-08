What you need to know about the legalization of medical marijuana in Missouri

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri is the 31st state to legalize medical marijuana following Tuesday, Nov. 6′s midterm elections.
The law comes into effect on December 6, 2018. We spoke to officials from New Approach Missouri to find out what comes next.
No later than 1st week of June 2019 – Applications become available from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
No later than 1st week of August 2019 – Applications due to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
No later than December 2019 – Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approves license applications
- $10,000 application fee
- $25,000 annual fee
- $6,000 application fee
- $10,000 annual fee
- $6,000 application fee
- $10,000 annual fee
- At least 61
- At least 82
- At least 192
New Approach Missouri said local communities cannot ban or prohibit marijuana cultivation sites or dispensaries, but they can zone them. Also, everything must be kept within the state of Missouri.
No later than 1st week of June 2019 – Applications become available from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
No later than 1st week of July 2019 – Applications due to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
No later than November 2019 – Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approves license applications
- $25
- Expires after one year
- Cancer
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment
- Chronic medical conditions that cause severe or persistent pain and muscle conditions, including seizures, sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s syndrome
- Debilitating psychiatric disorders, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist
- Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
- Chronic medical condition normally treated with a prescription that a physician determines would be safer to use marijuana to treat
- Any terminal illness
- In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition
- Must be 18 or older
- Parent signature needed for people younger than 18
- If you have a card, you can grow up to six plants at one time.
- Cultivation must be inside, in its own room, under lock and key, and available for inspection by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
- Card holders can purchase up to 4 ounces of marijuana every thirty days.
- The Missouri card only protects patients in Missouri.
- The law will not require doctors to prescribe patients but allows them to do so. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide education to doctors.
- Missouri provides reciprocity for patients with cards from other states where medical marijuana is legal.
- New Approach Missouri officials predict 2% of Missourians will be able to obtain a patient card.
- It’s illegal to drive under the influence of medical marijuana, even with a card present.
- If pulled over sober and with medical marijuana in your possession, you must have your card with you.
- New Approach Missouri officials estimate it won’t be until the end of 2019, beginning of 2020 until qualifying patients will be able to access dispensaries.
