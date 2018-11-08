11/8/18 - Veterans Day

There was a time when the National Anthem played and Americans from all walks of life and all political and religious beliefs would put aside their politics, stood with their hand over their hearts, and honored our freedom and our country. When soldiers came home, America celebrated them. It seems the Americans of that era understood that we are a free people and that brave men and women fought to keep it that way.
This Sunday is Veterans Day and there are many ways to honor those who served:
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville is a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. It contains more than 58,000 names of military personnel who ultimately died in Vietnam between 1957 and 1975. This week, they laid bricks at the wall so Veterans and those who want to pay respect can easily get around.
In southern Illinois, Join the City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University in honoring our Veterans at 2;00 Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Plaza.
At North County Park in Cape Girardeau, you can join the VFW Post 3838, The Joint Veterans Council and the County of Cape Girardeau for an event to honor our vets. See the Avenue of Flags. At 12:30 enjoy the Jerry Ford Band playing patriotic favorites. The ceremony begins at 1:00.
Honoring our Veterans rises above the rhetoric from both sides of the isle. Putting aside our politics and our divisiveness and honoring those who dedicated themselves to keeping America the land of the free makes this A Better Heartland.
