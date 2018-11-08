UK student charged in connection to ’unsubstantiated threat’

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – A University of Kentucky student was taken into custody following a threat aimed at a building on campus.
Haily Loriane Duvall, 19, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was charged in connection to a threat made concerning the White Hall classroom building.
UK Police chief Joe Monroe said Duvall contacted police Wednesday afternoon and told officers threats were being made via Snapchat.
Officers worked with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to identify where the threats were from.
Duvall is a sophomore at the university and is employed part-time at UK Healthcare, according to Monroe.
She booked into the Fayette Detention Center and charged with terroristic threatening and filing a false police report. Additional federal charges could be filed against her pending an investigation.
UK students were alerted about the threat Wednesday. President Eli Capilouto called the threat “unsubstantiated.”
Monroe said police never believed the threat was credible, but officers will maintain a heightened presence on Thursday.
