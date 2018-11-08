UK alerts students of ‘unsubstantiated threat’

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The president of the University of Kentucky sent out a message Wednesday night alerting students to a threat made to a building on campus.
The UK Police Department was tipped off to the threat, made in a social media post.
President Eli Capilouto said the threat was against the White Hall Classroom Building. He called it “unsubstantiated.”
UK increased security around the building, but Capilouto said classes and events would not be disrupted on Thursday, Nov. 8.
The police continue to investigate and the school said they would update students.
Students are urged to report unsafe activities to UK Police at 859-257-8573 or #UKPD.
