Toy Testers: Ozobot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -The first toy we’re testing this year is the Ozobot.
This mini robot moves the way you want it to by color coding, we took it to JL Burford Intermediate school to test it out.
The Ozobot isn’t just your ordinary toy, it also teaches kids the creative side to coding.
We visited Mr. Tamen’s 5th grade class and to be honest we had a little difficulty getting started.
But we kept trying and kept re-reading the instructions and finally we got it to calibrate.
“It was hard to figure out in the beginning but when we started to play with it more it started to get easy,” said one student.
You can make the Ozobot do all kinds of tricks just by drawing different color combinations on paper. it can change speed, direction, it can pause, and even do special moves.
“It allows them to do some creativity. We had a little problem with the calibration at first but they enjoyed creating their designs and doing the coding,” said Tamen.
The robot comes with markers and paper templates to use, but we wanted to see if it would work with other resources. So we had a group draw with expo markers on a piece of poster board to test it out, and it worked!
“I think it’s great because you’d be limited with the resources they gave you but if you can use your own it makes you that much more able to create,” said Tamen.
One thing we did notice if you decided to free hand it the lines have to be perfect size.
“When I first did it I thought it was going to be really difficult but then when I started doing it it was easy kind of. It’s really fun though and I would definelty play with it on my own time," said one student.
Overall, the students gave the Ozobot 4 stars.
Another cool thing about the Ozobot, there is an app that you can download on an ipad and control it from there.
I’ve seen this in stores for more than 50 dollars but I got in on amazon for just over 30 dollars.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.