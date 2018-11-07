TN man accused of raping young child tracked down, arrested in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - Agents from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 43-year-old fugitive from Tennessee wanted for the rape of a child under the age of 13.
Geoffrey Arnold was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators learned the man was hiding in Ashtabula.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a warrant out of Dyer County, Tenn. was issued for Arnold’s arrest on Oct. 1 after he was accused of raping the juvenile over a significant period of time.
Tips to investigators lead them to Northeast Ohio. He was spotted by task force officers while conducting surveillance on Adams Road in Kingsville.
Agents found a vehicle believed to be driven by Arnold and found the wanted man inside the home where the car was located. He was arrested without incident.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Without the great working relationship we have with our local partners, criminals such as Arnold may be on the run longer. A case such as this shows the investigative reach of the U.S. Marshals Service and it partners.”
Arnold is expected to remain in custody in Ohio before extradition back to Tennessee to face charges.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.