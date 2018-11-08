SIUC to offer new programs focus on cannabis

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Right on track with the growing number of states to legalize marijuana to some capacity after the 2018 midterms, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is set to offer new programs focused on educating students on production of the plant.
The programs will be two fold: One will be focused on research of industrial hemp; The other on educating students on growing actual cannabis, according to Ag. Dept. Chair, Karen Jones.
With 33 states and the nation’s capital having some form of legal weed, Jones says the timing is perfect for these programs to start and really benefit students and the school.
“We are taking advantage of the fact that we have new legislation out there and a lot of interest in the nation for this particular plant,” she said.
Right now, Jones said the school has approval from the DEA and land set aside on SIUC property to grow the hemp, the fine details of the medical marijuana part of the program are still being worked out.
“We expect that within a year we will have industrial hemp plants being grown and experiments taking place on that,” she said.
