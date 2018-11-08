Sikeston, MO shooting suspect on the run

MINER, MO (KFVS) - A man who was involved in a shooting in Miner, Missouri is wanted by police.
According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, the suspect was identified as Corvin Dale Turner, 25, of Sikeston, Missouri.
Miner police responded to an assault on Cravens Street and found someone had been shot twice outside of the home. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Turner ran after the shooting and has not been found.
He is charged with first degree assualt, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Bond was set at 50,000 cash only
Anyone with information on Turner is asked to contact Miner police.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.