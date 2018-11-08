Serious rollover crash injures 2 from Poplar Bluff, MO

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two people were transported to a Tennessee hospital after a crash in Butler County, Missouri.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol officials, it happened around 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 7 on County Rd. 309.
Frederick Sparks, 45 of Poplar Bluff was driving a vehicle southbound on the roadway. He had one passenger 33-year-old Sheena A. Gray according to officials.
The crash happened as the vehicle ran off the side of the roadway and struck a ditch and overturned.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. Both Sparks and Gray had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital via Air Evac, officials said.
