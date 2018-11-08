Sen. Wallingford elected as assistant MO Senate majority floor leader

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Senator Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau) has been elected as assistant majority floor leader of the Missouri Senate. This position is responsible for assuming the majority floor leader’s role in their absence.
The Senate Majority Caucus elected Sen. Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) to serve as president pro tem of the Mo. Senate for the 100th General Assembly.
Schatz said the entire caucus will meet in November to discuss priorities for the upcoming session. The assembly convenes on January 9, 2019.
