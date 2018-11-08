3 projects to be recognized at IL governor’s mansion

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service Commission will present 23 communities with honors for the 2018 Governor’s Hometown Awards program.
This is during a special reception at the Illinois governor’s mansion on November 15 8 at 1 p.m.
The awards program gives recognition to communities that contributed to their community’s quality of life through projects that have strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, according to the Serve Illinois Commission.
“We are pleased that through the preliminary round of judging, 23 localities have been recognized as either cup finalists, project winners, or project honorable mentions of the program,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “The judges saw a variety of community service projects during the application process and were pleased to see so many jurisdictions utilizing volunteers in their communities.”
The Commission selected the Village of Royalton’s “Royalton Community Garden” as a project winner.
The City of Harrisburg’s “Free Summer Lunch Program” and the City of Marion’s “Girl Scout Silver Award Carnival for Lighthouse Shelter” received honorable mentions.
All selections were based on the project category and population division in the preliminary round.
The Commission has invited representatives from the Village of Royalton, the City of Harrisburg, the City of Marion, and the honored projects to attend the ceremony where they will receive a plaque and a road sign honoring these achievements.
Nomination forms for both the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, which honors individual volunteers for 2018 are available now.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.