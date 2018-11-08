Perryville, MO preparing Vietnam Wall for Veterans Day

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Veteran's Day is Sunday, November 11, and with it being observed on Monday, many places are preparing for it.
Workers were laying bricks in front of the full-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Perryville on Thursday, November 7.
Staff at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial said their goal was to have all the pavers finished before the holiday, but crews were delayed by rain.
Vietnam veteran Dennis Hartman said the new concrete makes the wall accessible to more veterans.
“Anybody who has limited mobility can get down there using a cane, Hartman said. “I’ve had people that says we will ride down there in a golf cart that use canes, but we will walk back. That was quite inspirational, and you can tell the pride on their face. They are going to do whatever it takes to get down to the wall. To see it."
The memorial in Perryville is also hanging up thousands of flags for the upcoming holiday.
Each blue and gold star pays tribute to veterans who served and who died while serving.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.