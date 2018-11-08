Park Hills man charged with possession child pornography

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Park Hills man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, 35-year-old Shawn R. Woolridge of Park Hills' residence was searched and they seized child pornography and computer equipment.
He was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail.
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
His bond is set at $75,000.
