Man, woman arrested after theft, chase in Carbondale, IL

Officers said they found the vehicle and took both suspects into custody. Brinson was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, U.U.W. by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the life/health of a child, felony retail theft and disorderly conduct. He was incarcerated in the Jackson County jail. Johns was charged with retail theft and endangering the life/health of a child. She posted bond and was released.