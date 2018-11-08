Man, woman arrested after theft, chase in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Two suspects were arrested by Carbondale, Illinois police on Nov. 7.
Officials said on around 1:52 p.m. Best Buy employees say the two suspects hide more than $200 of merchandise and leave the store without offering payment. The suspects were later identified as 19-year-old Destinee M. Johns and 20-year-old Lemont PD. Brinson.
Employees told officials they confronted the two who then fled the scene in their vehicle.
Later that day at 2:52 p.m. a caller to the department said near Dollar General at Giant City and East Walnut, a person pointed a gun at them. The caller gave the same vehicle and suspect description as that of the Best Buy suspect according to police.
Officers said they found the vehicle and took both suspects into custody. Brinson was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, U.U.W. by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the life/health of a child, felony retail theft and disorderly conduct. He was incarcerated in the Jackson County jail. Johns was charged with retail theft and endangering the life/health of a child. She posted bond and was released.
An infant was also present in the vehicle according to officials.
They recovered a handgun and stolen merchandise from Best Buy along with narcotics from the vehicle.
There were no injuries as a result of this incident according to officials and the infant child was released to family after consulting with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The investigation into the incident continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200
