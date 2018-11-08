2 injured in crash involving a school bus in Sikeston, MO

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A bus driver and a student were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Sikeston, Missouri.
The crash happened at 10:20 a.m. at Malone and Broadway.
According to Lt. Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), a school bus was traveling East on Malone when it was hit by a pick-up truck that allegedly failed to yield at the intersection on Broadway.
The driver of the truck reportedly told officers that they stopped at the the stop sign but their vision was blocked by some vehicles when they pulled out.
Lt. Broom says 10 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
The driver of the bus and one student were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries are unclear.
One other student complained of pain to their hand, but refused treatment.
The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield, driving while revoked, and no proof of insurance.
According to Charleston R-I Schools Facebook page, the crash involved one of their buses that was transporting Sikeston Career and Technology Center (SCTC) high school students.
Sikeston R-6 Schools says students were traveling back to Charleston when the crash happened and they are touched by the generosity and kindness of a local business.
Danny Tetley at Pizza Inn reportedly gathered up the students not hurt in the crash, fed them pizza, and helped calm their nerves while they waited for another bus to take them back to Charleston. The Sikeston School District says Tetley would not let them pay for the meals and insisted on feeding them for free.
The Charleston R-I School District on Facebook also expressed their thanks for the caring the Sikeston community showed for their students.
