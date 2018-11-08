Increasing Clouds and Cold Air On The Way

Clouds are moving in from west to east and some are thick enough to support drizzle this morning. Clouds will stick around across most of the Heartland today allowing temperatures to range in the mid to upper 40s. Southeastern counties may be a little more sun which would allow high temperatures to reach the low 50s by the afternoon.
Tonight, light rain will start to develop west after sunset and move east into the early morning hours. Northwestern counties may encounter some snowflakes mixed in. However, due to the warm ground temperatures, there shouldn’t be any accumulation of snow. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.
The weekend is looking dry, but bitter cold temperatures will take over Saturday. Another round of cooler air will arrive during next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.