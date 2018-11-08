FBI searching for suspected serial bank robber

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The FBI is searching for a suspected bank robber who has connections to our area.
Myron William Ernst is suspected of robbing banks in Hoover, Huntsville, Madison and Mobile in Alabama, including several in Florida and other states. The Hoover robbery occurred at a Regions Bank on October 22.
Lt. Keith Czeskleba confirms matching Ernst as the suspect and issuing an arrest warrant for first-degree robbery.
The FBI reports each robbery started with Ernst giving the tellers a note demanding money and saying he has a gun.
If you have any information, please call the FBI at 251-438-3674.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.