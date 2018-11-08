4 charged, 1 on the run after Graves County, KY home invasion

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - According to Graves County, Kentucky Chief Deputy Davant Ramage, four people are facing charges and one person is wanted after a home invasion on Thursday morning, November 7.
It happened on Ballard Road in Mayfield when a passerby heard a woman screaming and also heard gunshots.
A woman in the home, Heather Hughes, told a deputy that a group of people busted into her home and a fight began.
The gun allegedly used was seized by law enforcement.
After an interview, a deputy learned that Edward Ellegood, 43, Tammy Thweatt 45, and Daniel Moore 38, all of Mayfield, had been to the home earlier in the night and after an argument they were told to leave.
A short time later all three returned , Ellegood and Thweatt made got into home.
A resident of the home, Derek Wilson, 39, grabbed a shotgun and forced the pair outside and a fight began. During the fight, the homeowner fired a shot from a 12 gauge shotgun.
The fight ended after Wilson was knocked unconscious. Ellegood, Moore and Thweatt got in their vehicle and as they were leaving Wilson had managed to get to his feet, get the gun and fired multiple shots at the vehicle and striking it twice near the passenger door causing major damage to the vehicle.
Law enforcement were able to find Ellegood, Moore and Thweatt at in the 1200 block of Prittchett Road.
- Derek Wilson is still at large and has several charges pending. Anyone with information on Wilson is asked to contact their local police.
- Derek Wilson faces two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of firearm by convicted felon, criminal mischief 1st degree, and assault 4th degree.
- Heather Hughes was booked into the Graves County Jail. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence wanton endangerment 1st degree.
- Edward Ellegood was booked into the Graves County Jail for burglary 2nd degree and assault 2nd degree.
- Tammy Thweatt was booked into the Graves County Jail. She was charged wit burglary 2nd menacing, probation violation for a felony offense.
- Daniel Moore was cited and released with a court date for criminal trespass 3rd degree.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.