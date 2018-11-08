Carterville man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault

MARION, IL (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Nathan Scott Farrah-Pugh, a/k/a Nathan King, 46, of Carterville, Illinois, was found guilty in a Williamson County Courtroom of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The charge is a class X felony.
King’s trial took place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and Thursday, Nov. 1.
A guilty verdict was given on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
King was arrested on June 20, 2016 after Carterville Police say they received a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile on June 17.
According to Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, the victim was six years old at the time and that DNA evidence was offered by the State.
Zanotti says King had no prior criminal history of sexual abuse and that King is in the U.S. on a Visa. Hes is an Australian citizen.
King’s sentencing is set for January 2019. He faces from six to 60 years in prison.
