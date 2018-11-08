Carterville man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault

Carterville man found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault
(Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) (Picasa)
By Marsha Heller | November 8, 2018 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 12:11 PM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Nathan Scott Farrah-Pugh, a/k/a Nathan King, 46, of Carterville, Illinois, was found guilty in a Williamson County Courtroom of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The charge is a class X felony.

King’s trial took place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and Thursday, Nov. 1.

A guilty verdict was given on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

King was arrested on June 20, 2016 after Carterville Police say they received a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile on June 17.

According to Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, the victim was six years old at the time and that DNA evidence was offered by the State.

“Cases involving sexual assault of children are some of the worst and heart-wrenching cases we have to prosecute. While nothing can undo the terrible crime afflicted upon this young victim, we are very pleased with the guilty verdict, and hope it brings some sense of justice to all involved.”
Brandon J. Zanotti, Williamson County State's Attorney

Zanotti says King had no prior criminal history of sexual abuse and that King is in the U.S. on a Visa. Hes is an Australian citizen.

King’s sentencing is set for January 2019. He faces from six to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.