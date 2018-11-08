Carbondale man sentenced to 9 years for hitting woman

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman was sentenced to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, 50-year-old Joseph L. Warren was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Battery, after being found guilty by a Jackson County jury.
The jury heard testimonies from the victim, an eyewitness and police officers who said on April 14, 2018, Warren walked aggressively toward a female who he had a brief relationship with and struck her in the face.
The woman fell face first onto the concrete and lose consciousness.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.