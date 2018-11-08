Bring on the pasta: Vaccine for celiac disease in the works

Bring on the pasta: Vaccine for celiac disease in the works
By WTOL Newsroom | November 8, 2018 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 10:52 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Good news for Celiac sufferers: a new vaccine in the works could allow you to eat all the pasta you want.

A company called ImmusanT got $40 million to develop the experimental vaccine Nexvax2.

According to Beyond Celiac, the vaccine is a form of immunotherapy that uses the body’s own immune system to treat celiac disease.

The drug is designed to build up a patient’s gluten tolerance over time through multiple injections.

It is unclear when the vaccine would be ready for use.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.