Your Wednesday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds moved out fast for most areas this morning and this is allowing temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than anticipated across the area. But this will come to an abrupt end soon. Skies this evening will remain mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s.
Clouds will begin to increase before sunrise across our western counties tomorrow and continue to spread east throughout the day. Light rain will start to develop west around sunset. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.
