What you need to know Nov. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Nov. 7.
We have rain on the radar this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the rain is mostly in our southern counties and will stay there until about noon.
Once the rain clears, the rest of the day will be dry.
Another disturbance will slip through the Heartland Thursday night into Friday morning. That will cause some rain. The rain will be mostly overnight.
A few flurries are possible in our far northwest counties.
It will be very chilly this weekend. Highs will only get into the 40s. It will by dry, though.
- Here are the results for your 2018 Midterm Elections.
- Republicans extend their control over the Senate and the Democrats take control of the House.
- The petition from a special prosecutor in the Gaege Bethune case has been denied.
- Authorities from counties in Western Kentucky came together to arrest two men on drug charges.
Charges are pending against a woman police say got into a police car and tried to drive away.
A mysterious object may have been an alien spacecraft sent to investigate earth.
Join us on the Breakfast Show!
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.