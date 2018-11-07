SIUC to hold special board meeting on filling chancellor position

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A special board meeting will be held on Friday, November 9 to discuss the process of filling the Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor position.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Stone Center.
It will consist of affirming SIU president to fulfill SIUC chancellor duties, discussing the SIUC interim chancellor selection process and choosing a search firm for the presidential search.
Interim President J. Kevin Dorsey and Chancellor Randall Pembrook will be there.
In October, SIUC Chancellor Dr. Carlo Montemagno passed away. He revealed on his blog in June 2018 that he was battling cancer, but did not go into detail about his illness.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.