Scholarships awarded for Weaver Endowment at Shawnee CC

Scholarships awarded for Weaver Endowment at Shawnee CC
Pictured Left to Right - Ukari Posey, Kaylie Rose, Shawnee College President, Peggy Bradford, Jala Wilson, Cassandra Nelson (Source: Shawnee CC) (Long, James)
By James Long | November 7, 2018 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:39 PM

ULLIN, IL (KFVS) - A former English faculty member at Shawnee Community College has endowed the college with scholarships for female students.

The Clairene Weaver scholarship award reciepients for 2018 are: Jessica Edwards, Meridian High School graduate, Cassandra Nelson, Kaylie Rose, and Jala Wilson Century High School graduates and Ukari Posey Cairo High School, graduate.

Jessica Edwards, Meridian High School graduate, Shawnee College President, Peggy Bradford (Source: Shawnee CC)
Jessica Edwards, Meridian High School graduate, Shawnee College President, Peggy Bradford (Source: Shawnee CC) ((Source: Shawnee CC))

According to the college, students were selected who have obtained a minimum of 40 credit hours beyond developmental credits, hold a GPA above 3.0 and who are on track to graduate by May 2019.

Pictured Left to Right - Ukari Posey, Kaylie Rose, Shawnee College President, Peggy Bradford, Jala Wilson, Cassandra Nelson (Source: Shawnee CC)
Pictured Left to Right - Ukari Posey, Kaylie Rose, Shawnee College President, Peggy Bradford, Jala Wilson, Cassandra Nelson (Source: Shawnee CC) ((Source: Shawnee CC))

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.