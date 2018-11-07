Scholarships awarded for Weaver Endowment at Shawnee CC

ULLIN, IL (KFVS) - A former English faculty member at Shawnee Community College has endowed the college with scholarships for female students.
The Clairene Weaver scholarship award reciepients for 2018 are: Jessica Edwards, Meridian High School graduate, Cassandra Nelson, Kaylie Rose, and Jala Wilson Century High School graduates and Ukari Posey Cairo High School, graduate.
According to the college, students were selected who have obtained a minimum of 40 credit hours beyond developmental credits, hold a GPA above 3.0 and who are on track to graduate by May 2019.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.