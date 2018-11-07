Prop D rejection slows MO road and business development

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Voters on November 6 voted down Proposition D in Missouri.
While 1,101,830 voters checked yes, the opposition was favored as 1,274,099 rejected it.
Perry County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Scott Sattler said if this would have passed, it would have been an additional source of revenue for the entire county along with the rest of Missouri.
“In Perry County, it would have probably have been about $340,000 for the county and about $140,000 for the cities throughout the county,” Stattler said.
He said a good infrastructure is needed. He added that companies look at the roads when they are looking for new places to move in at.
“It affects our businesses because they have to get their product to the market,” Sattler stated. “If we don’t have good roads for them to use them it’s harder for them and it’s more wear on their tires and more gas mileage. That’s a big concern for businesses.”
Sattler said Perry County the county is very progressive and always looking forward in developing areas to bring in more tourism and businesses.
“It’s not as big of a let down for our community because we have plans in effect,” Sattler said. “This would have just been additional revenue.”
If approved, Proposition D states it would have amended Missouri law to fund Missouri state law by increasing the motor fuel tax by two and one half cents per gallon annually for four years beginning July. 1, 2019.
It stated that the measure, if passed, would have generated $288 million annually to the State Road Fund to provide for the funding of Missouri state law enforcement and $123 million annually to local governments for road construction and maintenance.
Sattler said at this point, cities, counties and MoDOT will have to look at different options to come up with additional funding.
