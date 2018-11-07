Poplar Bluff School District honored for student advocacy

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff School District has been named the 2018 Community Collaborative Program of the Year.
Poplar Bluff School District received this honor after partnering with Family Counseling Center Behavioral Health in order to help meet the needs of students that extend beyond academics.
R-I Attendance Officer Misty Dodson accepted the regional award on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Campbell Community Center.
Family Counseling Center Behavioral Health Chief Clinical Officer Noble Shaver Jr. said Dodson goes “above and beyond” in her leadership position and is never afraid to in wholeheartedly to complete a given task.
“Her efforts in securing a solid working relationship with the schools and the FCC has not gone unnoticed,” Shaver said. “She is truly a joy to work with, she’s extremely personable and a huge advocate for the students who wish to better themselves.”
Dodson has been with R-I since 2003 as Junior and Senior High mentoring coordinator.
When the program was no longer funded through the Safe Schools/Health Students Initiative, Dodson transitioned into district social work and ultimately her current administrative role. Dodson credits her office for helping to connect families to service by eliminating barriers.
“This is a wonderful honor for our district, and I want to take this opportunity to commend my department on all of their hard work to make this effort successful,” Dodson stated. “They have spent many hours knocking on doors and transporting parents and children to appointments in order to ensure that they get services that are so desperately needed.”
Piloted in 2017-18 school year, and fully implemented this school year, Poplar Bluff began offering school-based behavioral health services associated with improving social and life skills for students in small group settings.
In an effort to increase access, MO HealthNet no longer requires the services to be linked with an individualized education program.
