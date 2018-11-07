Police: Man with ‘I ❤️ Jesus’ hat breaks into church, tears out pages of Bibles

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 7, 2018 at 6:58 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 4:17 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say broke into a church, tore pages of bibles and threw them to the ground.

Surveillance images show a man police said broke into Ironbridge Baptist Church just before midnight Nov. 6.

He also is suspected of spray-painting walls in the church.

The man, who police say is in his late 20s or early 30s, was wearing a black jacket, light-colored jeans, dark-colored shoes and a black hat that appeared to say “I ❤️ Jesus” hat.

Police say the man gained access through a malfunction automatic lock.

“This incident does not appear to be random,” Chesterfield Police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

