Police: Man with ‘I ❤️ Jesus’ hat breaks into church, tears out pages of Bibles

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say broke into a church, tore pages of bibles and threw them to the ground.
Surveillance images show a man police said broke into Ironbridge Baptist Church just before midnight Nov. 6.
He also is suspected of spray-painting walls in the church.
The man, who police say is in his late 20s or early 30s, was wearing a black jacket, light-colored jeans, dark-colored shoes and a black hat that appeared to say “I ❤️ Jesus” hat.
Police say the man gained access through a malfunction automatic lock.
“This incident does not appear to be random,” Chesterfield Police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.