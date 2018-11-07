Paducah residents invited to public meeting on proposed stormwater utility

Residents of Paducah, Kentucky are invited to attend a public meeting for input regarding the creation of a stormwater utility. (Source: City of Paducah, KY) (Long, James)
By James Long | November 7, 2018

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Residents of Paducah, Kentucky are invited to attend a public meeting for input regarding the creation of a stormwater utility.

According to the City of Paducah, the meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14 in the City Commission Chambers on the second floor of City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street.

A presentation about the proposed stormwater utility and associated fee structure will begin at 5:30 p.m. A presentation part of the meeting also will be available for viewing live on Government 11 and live streamed.

Refreshments will be provided.

