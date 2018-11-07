Murray State receives safe campus recognition

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Murray State University Police Department and Center for Adult and Regional Education has been named first in the nation for campus safety initiatives.
This recognition is particularly meaningful in that it recognizes our continued commitment towards campus safety, as well as the collaboration between two departments, for the betterment of Murray State University,” said Murray State Interim President Bob Jackson.
According to Murray State, both units receiving the 2018 Department of the Year award from Safe Campus. All 4,706 U.S. accredited higher-education institutions across the U.S. were eligible for consideration.
In 2017, the Murray State Police Department and the Center for Adult and Regional Education cooperated to lead the development of a centralized communications calendar and updated procedural plan specific to external groups who visit campus for various programs and camps.
It also included senior leadership within the University and the establishment of a committee in which multiple campus units could assess and implement the changes.
“As higher education faces increasing budgetary challenges, innovative ideas and partnerships among departments will be the way that top-tier universities set themselves apart,” said Murray State Chief of Police Jamie Herring. “That collaborative spirit certainly exists here at Murray State.”
The University’s Center for Adult and Regional Education serves the needs of adult and non-traditional learners with services available on the Murray State campus and regional campus sites in Paducah, Madisonville, Hopkinsville, Henderson and Fort Campbell.
The center also coordinates many of Murray State’s summer youth programs.
“We welcome many youth and other guests throughout the year, and we were happy to work collaboratively to put these new policies in place to make Murray State University a safer place for all,” said Dan Lavit, Executive Director, Center for Adult and Regional Education.
Both units will be recognized in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the National Campus Safety Summit in February 2019.
