Mother files wrongful death suit against former Mississippi Co. Sheriff, jailers, law enforcement

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The mother of a man who died in protective custody at the Mississippi County Detention Center in May 2017 has filed a federal civil suit.
On Monday, Nov. 5 attorneys representing Quinta Sanders filed a federal civil lawsuit at the Eastern District of Missouri Southeastern Division against former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, county deputies, jailers and the Charleston Department of Public Safety.
According to federal court papers, Quinta Sanders claims her son’s, Tory Sanders', rights were violated, that he was falsely imprisoned, and that policies and inadequate training caused her son’s in-custody death.
Quinta Sanders' attorneys are demanding a jury trial and $75,000,000.
In the court papers, Quinta Sanders' attorneys claim that jailers used a stun gun through a food tray opening of Tory Sanders' cell and a deputy used pepper spray on him before he died at the jail.
To read the court documents click here.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Office is investigating the death of Tory Sanders and is pursuing a broader criminal and civil review of the Mississippi County Detention Center and former sheriff Cory Hutcheson. .
According to the office of the Attorney General, three medical experts found that Tory Sanders' death was the result of a medical condition known as excited delirium.
For the full report click here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.