Morning showers, drier afternoon expected

Scattered showers will continue to slip through our southern counties through the first half of the day. Northern counties will stay dry. By the afternoon hours, most of the area will be under partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. Another system will bring rain chances back to the area Thursday. Best rain chances will be Thursday overnight into early Friday morning. A couple snowflakes are possible in our far northwestern counties. The really cold air will spill into the area over the weekend. Saturday some areas may not make it our of the 30s.