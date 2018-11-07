KY voter turnout reaches nearly 50%

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Across the Bluegrass State voters cast their votes on November 6 in the 2018 Midterm Elections.
According to the Kentucky Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes, statewide voter turnout was about 47.38 percent.
The unofficial Kentucky General Election vote totals for all counties are available at GoVoteKY.com
Secretary Grimes said State Board Elections will meet to certify vote totals for the General Election at 20 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Grimes also explained the deadline to request a recanvass in any race is Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. in a release. Requested recanvasses will be conducted Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. local time.
