IL Governor-elect Pritzker announces transition staff

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Hours after winning Illinois' gubernatorial race, Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker announced who is on his transition committee and his administration’s Chief of Staff.
Lieutenant Governor-elect Juliana Stratton is heading up Pritzker’s Transition Committee and Anne Caprara, Pritzker’s campaign manager, is serving as Chief of Staff.
The following are others serving as Transition Committee Members:
- Barbara Bowman: is a professor, an author, an advocate for early childhood education, and co-founder of the Erikson Institute and Irving B. Harris Professor of Childhood Development. Bowman worked for the Chicago Public Schools and served as a consultant to U.S. Secretary of Education during President Obama’s first term.
- Michael Carrigan: is the current president of the Illinois AFL-CIO. Carrigan was also a Business Manager and Financial Secretary for IBEW Local 146 in Decatur.
- Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar: served as the 38th Governor of Illinois, is currently a distinguished fellow at the University of Illinois' Institute of Government and Public Affairs and he spearheads the Edgar Fellows program.
- Sol Flores: is the founding Executive Director of La Casa Norte, which is a nonprofit organization providing housing and social services to homeless Latino and African American youth and families in Chicago.
- Marty Nesbitt: is the co-CEO of the Vistria Group, LLC, Trustee of Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, Chairman of the Barack Obama Foundation, and serves on the Board of Directors of CenterPoint Energy, Norfolk Southern Corporation and American Airlines Groups. Nesbitt was also the National Treasurer of President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.
The following are also serving as Transition Committee Staff:
- Nikki Budzinski will serve as Transition Director. Budzinski was Senior Adviser to the JB Pritzker for Governor campaign. She also served as the Labor Campaign Director on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign. Budzinski also worked for former Illinois Comptroller Dan Hynes.
- Sean Rapelyea will serve as Deputy Transition Director. Repelyea was Political Director for JB for Governor and was Illinois Political Director for the Hillary For America campaign during the general election. He also worked for the Office of Mayor in Chicago and worked on Arkansas Senator’s Blanche Lincoln’s primary, runoff, and general election campaign.
- Former Illinois Comptroller Dan Hynes will serve as Senior Adviser. Hynes is currently serving as senior executive at UBS Asset Management in Chicago. After serving as Illinois' Comptroller, President Barack Obama named Hynes as the United States Observer to the International Fund for Ireland.
- State Rep. Christian Mitchell will serve as Senior Adviser. Mitchell is the State Representative for the 26th District and Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Illinois. He served as Senior Adviser on Senator Tammy Duckworth’s campaign and was Midwest Paid Media and Polling Director for President Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012.
- Michael Sacks will serve as Senior Adviser. Sacks is the Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor, a company which specializes in managing multi-manager investment portfolios. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the World Business Chicago Board of Director.
- Jesse Ruiz will serve as Counsel to the transition. Ruiz is a partner at Drinker Biddle and is the President of Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners. He also serves as Vice President of Chicago Board of Education, Chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education and President of the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois.
Those interested in positions with Pritzker’s administration, they can apply online here.
