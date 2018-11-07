Hawley wins Senate seat, securing GOP dominance in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Josh Hawley will be Missouri's next U.S. senator, securing a long-sought GOP victory against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.
Voters on Tuesday elected the 38-year-old attorney general who says he will back President Donald Trump.
Republicans long hoped to flip McCaskill's seat in the increasingly Republican state. Missouri was once considered a bellwether but has trended right.
Trump won the state by nearly 19 percentage points and campaigned twice for Hawley in the week before Election Day.
McCaskill was one of 10 Democratic Senate incumbents up for re-election in states Trump won.
Voters first elected McCaskill to the Senate in 2006.
Hawley’s win will mean Auditor Nicole Galloway will be the lone Democratic statewide official.