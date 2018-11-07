Fee increase for Missouri high school equivalency test

Fee increase for Missouri high school equivalency test
By Kaylie Ross | November 7, 2018 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 11:01 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The fee for the high school equivalency tests in Missouri has increased.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, the fee will increase by 75 cents to $10.75.

The total cost for all five tests will be $98.75:

  • Fee per subtest (five subtests x $10.75) = $53.75
  • Testing center fee (five subtests x $7) = $35.00
  • Annual State Administration Fee = $10.00

Test-takers have two additional retakes available. Each subtest has a 12-month testing window, which automatically begins at the time of purchase of that subtest. Test-takers using the available retakes pay the testing center fee ($7 per subtest). Test-takers can take subtests up to three times in a calendar year.

