Fee increase for Missouri high school equivalency test

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The fee for the high school equivalency tests in Missouri has increased.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, the fee will increase by 75 cents to $10.75.
The total cost for all five tests will be $98.75:
- Fee per subtest (five subtests x $10.75) = $53.75
- Testing center fee (five subtests x $7) = $35.00
- Annual State Administration Fee = $10.00
Test-takers have two additional retakes available. Each subtest has a 12-month testing window, which automatically begins at the time of purchase of that subtest. Test-takers using the available retakes pay the testing center fee ($7 per subtest). Test-takers can take subtests up to three times in a calendar year.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.