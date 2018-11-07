Endangered Missing Person Alert for woman out of West Frankfort, IL

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Police in West Frankfort, Illinois are searching for a woman they say is in danger.
On Oct. 7 the family of 28-year-old Lauren Pree filed a missing endangered person case with the police department.
According to police she was last seen leaving her residence located in East St. Louis St on Sept. 20.
Pree is described as a white female weighing 125 pounds with multiple tattoos on her body including her face.
Officials believe she was sighted Mt. Vernon, IL.
The West Frankfort and Mt. Vernon Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Ms. Pree.
Any information that can be given about her whereabouts or disappearance can be forwarded to the West Frankfort Police Department at tips@westfrankfortpd.com / 618-937-3502 or the Mt. Vernon Police Department Crime Stoppers line at 618-242-8477.
