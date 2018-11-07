Dewayne Redmon wins Graves County Sheriff following indictment

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Sheriff Dewayne Redmon will be keeping his position following the 2018 Midterm Elections.
Redmon ran unopposed in Graves County, Kentucky according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections
He received 4,852 votes.
Redmon was indicted for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, drug unspecified (class D felony) and official misconduct (class A misdemeanor) in August.
He will appear in court in Hopkinsville, Ky according to the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s office. Proceedings began before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7
