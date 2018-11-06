What you need to know Nov. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Last night’s rain and storms have moved off to the east and the south. Brian Alworth says the remainder of the outlook is looking mainly dry but cooler.
High temperatures will be mainly in the 40s from about Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Lows will also be chilly in the 20s and 30s.
The only potential precipitation maker we’re seeing at this point is for Thursday night into early Friday as a weak upper trough moves through the region. This looks like it will be just strong enough to produce some light rain Thursday night ending west to east early Friday.
The air moving in may be just cold enough to mix in a few wet snow flakes on the tail end of this system but right now this doesn’t look like anything that would effect travel as surface temps will be above freezing.
The weekend still looks chilly but dry.
- Here is your voting guide for the 2018 Midterm Election.
- Thousands attended President Trump’s rally Nov. 5.
- Sikeston police are searching for a wanted armed and dangerous burglary suspect.
- The Illinois Attorney General candidates flew across the state on their last day to rally.
Hackers got into a woman’s bank account and took $1,600 through Facebook.
Trade a dog for a baby? One woman got asked to switch in Kansas.
