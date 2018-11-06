US 62/Blandville Rd. restricted to 1 lane due to tractor trailer in ditch

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A roadway is restricted in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff’s department.
US 62/ Blandville Road, at the intersection of North Gum Springs Road, is currently restricted to a single lane of traffic due to an overturned tractor trailer.
Drivers are asked to seek another route.
Officials said emergency and recovery crews are on scene and actively working to remove the truck from the ditch.
Due to the size of the truck and trailer, the roadway will be closed when the vehicle is being removed from the ditch.
